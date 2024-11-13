Timothy West: Much-loved actor who helped re-open Blackpool Grand Theatre, dies at 90

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Timothy West, who was instrumental in bringing Blackpool’s Grand Theatre back, has died.

He was 90 and passed away peacefully yesterday with his family by his side.

Timothy West brought Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice to Blackpool as the opening production at The Grand Theatre when it re-opened as a theatre in 1981 - starring alongside his wife of 61 years, Prunella Scales. It was performed for a week and was pivitol in the success of the theatre that followed turbulent years for the venue.

He had starred in Blackpool on many occasions in the decades before.

In a statement, the actor’s children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly. We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

West, who married fellow actor Prunella Scales in 1963, was known for his TV roles, including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Not Going Out, and Gentleman Jack. He also picked up film credits including Endgame, 102 Dalmatians, and Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.