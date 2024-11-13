Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This weekend, the stars of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing will once again be gracing the hallowed floor of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of their arrival, we were able to catch the eight remaining celebrities see how they were feeling about Blackpool Week, which is widely considered to be the pinnacle in the Strictly calender.

Yesterday, we revealed the Strictly star’s thoughts on some Blackpool staples but in the below interviews, the stars not only talk about their excitement for Blackpool Week, they also share their own memories of Blackpool, offer opinions on Blackpool Week’s gone by and reveal some behind the scene secrets.

Chris McCausland

Comedian Chris McCausland, 47 from Liverpool. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used to go to Blackpool a lot when I was a kid. I’ve got loads of memories of the seafront, the beach and the fairgrounds. I’d never go on rollercoasters when I was that age. I think because I could see them they terrified me, whereas now I can't see them, I’m not bothered so I’ll go on anything. Memories of the arcade and spending time in the early 90’s there. I loved sticks of rock and donkey rides.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

“I can’t imagine it’s going to be as springy as I’m led to believe it is! It’s good to be there. I believe it’s the Wembley for ballroom dancers, and two months in, maybe I’m a ballroom dancer now...!”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such legendary status in the world of dance?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a synonymous place, isn’t it? It’s like Wembley for ballroom dancers. I knew nothing about ballroom dancing eight weeks ago.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you, especially in this special anniversary year?

“It’s something that means a lot to the professional dancers. Strictly is a two way relationship and they don’t get to dance there every year with a partner because they leave at different points of the competition each year. To be able to get to Blackpool with Dianne and give herthat opportunity to dance there again means more to me than me being able to go there myself.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“Colder.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My bucket and spade so we can build sandcastles on the beach.”

Pete Wickes

TV personality Pete Wickes, 36 from Essex. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool or similar seaside towns when you were a child?

“We didn’t have much money when I was younger, so we always went to the seaside. I really enjoyed the arcades and the lovely vibe there.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

“I can’t wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“I think just because the venue is so iconic and the production is so much grander.”

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you the most?

“When Jowita and Hamza opened the show in 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

“It’s a moment I really want to share with Jowita because she’s done so much for me, and it means so much to her too. I love that I have the opportunity to give that back and we have the chance to dance there together after everything we’ve been through.

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“Memories.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck, what would it be?

“My dogs.”

Tasha Ghouri

TV personality Tasha Ghouri, 26 from Yorkshire | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

“I remember driving down the promenade in my family’s convertible car, looking at the illuminations at night with a blanket wrapped round me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

“It is going to be an absolute dream to experience. I’ve heard so much about it so to be able to feel it for myself will be so lovely. All the professionals talk about it so I need to experience this floor!”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“Blackpool is legendary because it’s such a unique venue, and it’s known as one of the most special places in the competition world. In the UK especially, the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is beautiful and grand, and having that week away from the Elstree studio brings a fresh atmosphere, new energy, and a bigger audience. Everyone gets really pumped up for Blackpool – it just feels so much more special. You hear about the historic ballroom competitions held there, and it’s such a respected space in dance, which is why everyone loves it so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you the most?

“One of the most iconic routines I remember is Carlos and Angela [Scanlon]’s Argentine Tango. It was just epic – so strong and memorable. Even to this day, I think of that dance as truly iconic.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

“It’s truly magical to experience both the show and Blackpool, especially in such a special year. I’ve heard so much about Blackpool and how amazing it is – the whole Saturday, the buzz, the excitement. To make it to Blackpool is honestly just a dream. It’s that bucket list moment everyone wants to reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could describe Blackpool week in one word or phrase, what would it be?

“Magical.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck, what would it be?

“I’d take my soft toy Flat Ted as my good luck charm because, honestly, I can’t go anywhere without him. He has to be there with me – he’s my good luck charm.”

JB Gill

Singer JB Gill, 37 from London. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool or similar seaside towns when you were a child?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember going to lots of different seaside towns with my Great Aunt, she was always doing camps and summer excursions and we always used to get a stick of rock wherever we went to, like Skegness, Grimsby, I used to try and convince my Great Aunt that I was allowed to eat the whole stick of rock in one go!”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

“Obviously a sprung floor is always good, I hope my dance is a bouncy one! So many incredible people have danced on the iconic Blackpool ballroom floor. World Championships have been won there. I’ve performed there as part of JLS as well so it’;s going to be nice to be back there dancing instead of singing and taking in that incredible atmosphere because I think there’s more people in the audience compared to the Elstree studio so it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it will be just the prestige of it and whenever you get a venue or a place that has so much history people have expectation of something that’s going to be great. I’d love to be able to make my own little bit of history.”

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you the most?

“Karim and Amy did a Charleston in Blackpool, Karim is an amazing dancer anyway but that was definitely iconic certainly in terms of Strictly history and I’m sure in terms of Blackpool history as well.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“Electrifying”.

What’s a behind-the-scenes secret about preparing for the Blackpool episode that viewers might find surprising?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I guess people might not realise that you spend about three or four days training up in Blackpool before the actual live show on the Saturday. So it’s almost like a full week of preparation which is good actually because every time I’ve been to Blackpool I’ve not really had time to look around so hopefully I’ll get a chance to do a bit of sightseeing as well as rehearse and prepare for the show on Saturday night.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck, what would it be?

“A card from Chiara.”

Sarah Hadland

Actress Sarah Hadland, 53 from London. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

“My mum took me to Blackpool when I was a little. We got there and we did the rollercoaster...when our photograph came through everyone had their arms in the air but I'm nowhere to be seen. I’m in the brace position, probably screaming, brace, brace. After that, my mum took us to go on a little donkey ride on the beach. I got on a donkey but it got spooked. I swung under the donkey and was dragged with my face in the sand. This donkey was called something like Brenda. It's like something in a horror film. After that, I think I was a bit traumatised and just came home.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so excited. I’m quite a bouncy person and Vito spends a lot of time telling me to stop being so bouncy. He says I’m like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. But then he’s quite bouncy too but he can control it. I’m worried that I’m going to have to be even less bouncy. To actually dance on it will be amazing.”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“When any of the pro dancers talk about Blackpool they get this kind of reverence in their voice. When Vito talks about it, a glitter mist comes over him and he talks about winning there when he was younger. He becomes kind of misty eyed when he was talks about it, it gets quite emotional, and I want to experience that with him. It seems like it’s the Oscars of ballroom. The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week is a week when you’re going to dress up if you’re watching the show at home. You’d put your tea in a pot, not just a mug!”

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you most?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really hard to name a particular one because they have the extra dancers that really fill it out and make it really, really, super extra magical. I think every dance is elevated by being at Blackpool.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

“It’s just a huge privilege. How many people who are not professional dancers can say that they’ve competed on the ballroom at Blackpool? That’s just crazy. There is added pressure because you’ve got the size and the scale, the privilege is just going to make me absolutely go for it.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“Sensational.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s a behind the scenes secret about preparing for the Blackpool episode that viewers might find surprising?

“Vito has started talking a lot about being at the stage of the competition where you’re now in the world of real ballroom dancing. You have to start dancing like a pro now, because you are in a pro arena. He talks about the level of performance cranking up another gear, which is very exciting.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool what would it be?

“My wetsuit, because I’ll be going in the sea, and so will Vito! I’ve got my wetsuit, my little shoes, my little camping stove to make a cup of tea afterwards on the beach. I’m assuming Vito will be coming along too.”

Jamie Borthwick

Actor Jamie Borthwick, 30 from London. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been to Blackpool a few times, we come up for the darts most years so I’m a relatively frequent visitor.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

“I’m certainly happy to hear about the springy floor!”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“I understand it’s the home of ballroom dancing so it’s the spiritual home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you the most?

“I remember Jay & Aliona’s Salsa to Cuba.. what a brilliant routine.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

“Well I would say especially in this special anniversary it's a really great thing. Getting to Blackpool is a personal target I set myself when joining the show, so it’s be a real sense of personal achievement that we’re performing there.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“An absolute highlight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck, what would it be?

“One of my electric guitars, so I could have a little chill out in my room and jam along to a few tracks.”

Wynne Evans

Opera Singer Wynne Evans, 52 from Wales | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

“We would always go to Blackpool as a family and we would watch shows at the end of the pier like Mike Yarwood, Sir Lenny Henry and Ken Dodd. We would love it. In the daytime, we would go and sit in the Tower Ballroom and watch the Wurlitzer organ go up and down and then sometimes in the evening as a treat we would go to the Tower Circus. It is a really special place.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what a sprung floor will bring to my dancing, but I’m hoping that it brings quite a lot if I’m honest. Anything to help with elevation and bounce is most welcome.”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“Blackpool is the place that all the pros talk about, where they’ve had their biggest successes and I think that kind of storytelling rubs off on the celebrity partners. I know Katya had so many successes at Blackpool, she’s won multiple world titles and I’m excited to go and share the experience of Strictly with her.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love to go to Blackpool and perform. I know if my late parents were still alive they would’ve loved to be there to relive old memories with me and they would not have been able to believe that I’m dancing on the dancefloor.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“In one word, iconic.”

If you could bring one item home from Blackpool, what would it be?

“Famous Blackpool Rock.”

Montell Douglas

Olympian Montell Douglas, 38 from London. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool?

“I’ve never been to Blackpool but I can’t wait for JoJo to show me around.”

How do you feel about performing on the Tower ballroom’s iconic sprung floor?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well, I’m excited about trying out something completely new, and hearing the dancers talkabout sprung floors. It's like in athletics, we talk about running on a Tartan track or on a Mondo track. You have no idea what that means, but Mondo track is faster and nicer and harder, and it feels different. And I imagine it's going to be just like that dancing at Blackpool. It’s probably going to feel amazing.”

Why do you think Blackpool holds such a legendary status in the world of dance and Strictly?

“I think that Blackpool holds such a very iconic space and special moment for everybody in the Ballroom and Latin world because it’s just the place to be. It’s the place where dancers aspire to go to it is the Olympics for an athlete. And I think it’s always a pleasure and an honour for people to experience that.”

Which iconic Blackpool performance from past series has inspired you the most?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry and Aliona’s Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by the Pretenders. Iconic.”

What does performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom mean to you?

“I think every week the pressure builds, and the fact that Blackpool comes over halfway in the competition, and you want to improve week by week, you are pushing yourself. Plus you want to do an amazing job in that beautiful, beautiful space, and you want the dance that you perform to really replicate and sync with the actual ballroom.”

Describe Blackpool week in one word.

“Majestic.”

If you could take one item from home with you to Blackpool for good luck, what would it be?

“My polaroid camera, to capture all the memories.”