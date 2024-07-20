TikTok superstar Kalani Ghost Hunter talks Preston, baked potato toppings, and Spud Bros

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Keen to try a Spud Bros potato, TikTok superstar Kalani Ghost Hunter, who has over three million followers across various social media platforms, paid a visit to Preston recently...

Travelling to the North West with his father, who goes by Pops, and his wife Savvanah, on his latest UK-based jaunt, Kalani Ghost Hunter paid a visit to Preston to join in the 70th anniversary Spud Bros celebrations.

More than happy to meet and mingle with his countless UK-based fans, who love his video series of food reviews based on British grub, Kalani was the consummate visitor, paying tribute to Preston and its people, before trying some parched peas, a baked spud, and a cheeky Nando’s.

His wife Savannah, who says that - despite being sceptical about baked potatoes initially - has now come round to the concept and has even perfected her own home recipe, even suggested that the couple were considered opening their own baked potato vendor back in Tennessee, where they’re from.

They took some time out the speak to the Lancashire Post about all things food, Preston, and spuds. Watch our video interview above.

