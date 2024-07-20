Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of passionate Preston-based potato fans gathered in the city’s Flag Market today to celebrate the legendary Spud Bros’ 70th birthday.

Marking their seven-decade anniversary in style with the unveiling of a brand new tram, a new potato-themed hit single, bargain prices harking back to 1955, world-famous TikTok stars, and live entertainment, the Spud Bros certainly put on a show for the gathering masses of local fans.

Queueing around the Flag Market and down the street, hundreds of people patiently waited in line for their chance to get their hands on a classic jacket potato for just 30p as the dynamic duo behind Spud Bros, Harley and Jake, slashed prices to what they charged back in 1955 when they were founded.

As revellers indulged in toppings costing just 5p each and tubs of parched peas on the menu for 25p, live acrobats, stilt-walkers, and feather-clad dancers put on a grand show for the huge crowds. The Spud Bros themselves also threw baked potatoes into the crowd as they played their new single, ‘Greatest Spuds on Earth’, over the loudspeakers.

“The main thing is bringing people and the community together and having a good time and cheese and beans on your jacket potato for 30p,” said Jake. “I say 30p, but I think we’re giving them out for free at this stage because we haven’t got enough change!

“I wake up every day and can’t believe the amount of followers and support we have, so to see this is special,” Jake added. “It’s all to do with community - we’ve not done this, everyone involved has done this. We’ve just brought people round here to have a bit of fun.”

As people dug into their spuds, superstar TikTok food reviewer Kalani Ghost Hunter, who has over three million followers across social media platforms, was on-hand for a meet-and-greet with any Preston-based fans.