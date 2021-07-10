Three people rescued from burning building in Preston as arson investigation launched

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Fair Oak Close at around 2.55am today (July 10).

The flames had engulfed the hallway of a domestic property approximately 4x6m in size, the fire service said.

Three casualties were rescued from a first-floor window using a triple extension ladder.

They were then assessed by fire crews before being handed into the care of paramedics.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now been launched.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently appealing for witnesses or information following an arson on Fair Oak Close, Ribbleton, Preston.

"Did you see anyone suspicious? Do you have any information that could help the police with their enquiries? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Fair Oak Close area at around 3am?

"Please call 101 quoting log 188 of the 10th of July 2021 with any information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."