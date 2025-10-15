Three men are wanted by police after a “quantity of jewellery” was stolen during a burglary at a home in Ribbleton.

The incident occurred at an address in Cavendish Drive on August 20.

Officers today released CCTV footage of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to these three men after a “quantity of jewellery” was stolen during a burglary at a home in Ribbleton | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to find those involved.

“Now officers have reached the stage of the investigation to release this footage.”

If you recognise the men in the footage or have any information that could help the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0599 of August 20.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.