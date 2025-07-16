Three charged - including man accused of attempted murder - after stabbing in Preston
A 40-year-old man was found with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds on New Hall Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
It is believed he was attacked at around midnight by a group of four people at his home on Arnhem Road.
The victim was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a “stable condition” today.
Six people were initially arrested following an investigation.
Three have now been charged after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Cristinel Gogalea, 21, of Wilbraham Street, Preston, was charged with attempted murder.
Rebecca Anitescu, 46, and Marian Anitescu, 52, also of Wilbraham Street, were each charged with assisting an offender.
All three are due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Three other men - aged 24, 26 and 45 - have been released under investigation.
Two further people - a 37-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man - were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.
Det Insp Steve Monk, of Preston CID, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries, and we remain in the early stages of an investigation to establish the full circumstances.
“While we have made a number of arrests, and some people are charged, our enquiries are ongoing.”
He added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Tunbridge Street, New Hall Lane and Arnhem Road at around midnight on Monday July 14.
“Did you see a group of three or four males in dark clothing, do you have any dash cam footage, or do you live in that area and have CCTV footage and have not yet been spoken to by police?
“This does appear to be a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community. However, you may see an increased police presence in these areas and if you have information or concerns, please do speak to an officer.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 0020 of July 15.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.