Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man attacked in Preston
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 12.15am today (Tuesday, July 15) to a report that a man had been found with a number of laceration and puncture wound injuries on New Hall Lane.
“Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
“Following enquiries five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They are men aged 21, 24, 26, 45 and 52.
“A woman aged 46 has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are all in custody.”
Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway into the circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.
Det Insp Steve Monk, of Preston CID, said: “A man has suffered some serious injuries, and we are in the early stages of an investigation to try and establish the circumstances.
“While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Arnhem Road or Wilbraham Street areas off New Hall Lane, or who has any information, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0020 of July 15.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.