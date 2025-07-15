Five men are in custody after a man was repeatedly stabbed and slashed with a bladed weapon in New Hall Lane, near the Acregate pub, around midnight.

Detectives and CSI officers were seen entering a home in Arnhem Road, off New Hall Lane, around 10am this morning. The address had been taped off after last night’s incident and police remained on scene through the night.

Around the corner at a home in New Hall Lane itself, a pool of blood was found smeared on a front door and step. Forensic photographers were taking pictures of the gory scene, while their CSI colleagues in full-body suits examined the address in Arnhem Road.

You can take a look at the attempted murder scenes around New Hall Lane below...

