Preston crime scene pictures as Lancashire Police investigate attempted murder stabbing in New Hall Lane

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:38 BST

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene of an attempted murder stabbing in Preston today.

Five men are in custody after a man was repeatedly stabbed and slashed with a bladed weapon in New Hall Lane, near the Acregate pub, around midnight.

Detectives and CSI officers were seen entering a home in Arnhem Road, off New Hall Lane, around 10am this morning. The address had been taped off after last night’s incident and police remained on scene through the night.

Around the corner at a home in New Hall Lane itself, a pool of blood was found smeared on a front door and step. Forensic photographers were taking pictures of the gory scene, while their CSI colleagues in full-body suits examined the address in Arnhem Road.

More details and the latest statement from Lancashire Police can be found in our report here.

You can take a look at the attempted murder scenes around New Hall Lane below...

Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston

1. Attempted murder in Preston

Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston | Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston

2. Attempted murder in Preston

Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston | Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston

3. Attempted murder in Preston

Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston | Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston

4. Attempted murder in Preston

Police & CSI at attempted murder scene in New Hall Lane, Preston | Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice