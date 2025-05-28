Three people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after police seized £25,000 in cash from a car on the M6 in Leyland.

Officers said they had reason to stop a black Mercedes G-Wagon at junction 28 at around 3pm yesterday.

A search of the vehicle uncovered £25,000 in cash.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Two passengers — a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both also from Birmingham — were arrested on the same suspicion.

All three remained in custody for questioning today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.