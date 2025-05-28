Three arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £25,000 seized from car on M6 in Leyland
Officers said they had reason to stop a black Mercedes G-Wagon at junction 28 at around 3pm yesterday.
A search of the vehicle uncovered £25,000 in cash.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
Two passengers — a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both also from Birmingham — were arrested on the same suspicion.
All three remained in custody for questioning today.
