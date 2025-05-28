Three arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £25,000 seized from car on M6 in Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 15:35 BST

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after police seized £25,000 in cash from a car on the M6 in Leyland.

Officers said they had reason to stop a black Mercedes G-Wagon at junction 28 at around 3pm yesterday.

A search of the vehicle uncovered £25,000 in cash.

Three people have been arrested after police seized £25,000 in cash from a car on the M6 in Leyland | Lancashire Police

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Two passengers — a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both also from Birmingham — were arrested on the same suspicion.

All three remained in custody for questioning today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

