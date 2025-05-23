Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police gush over first meeting with Lancs PD Oakley with adorable pic
As first meetings go, it was love at first sight for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police when they meet gorgeous Lancs PD Oakley.
PD Oakley stepped up to the challenge in January this year when he replaced lazy Labrador Lizzy who didn’t want to work anymore.
Since then he has smashed work targets and garnered more than a few public admirers.
Posting on their Facebook page earlier this week, a spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “We met PD Oakley and we know how much you love a cute dog picture - so here you are.
“We have been testing out his sniffing super powers to find hidden items within the Police Station, let’s just say he passed with flying colours!”
