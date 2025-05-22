With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Clawdia and Bessie.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Holly
Holly is a confident one-two year-old girl. She is a playful, characterful cat who loves a snuggle with her humans. She is absolutely no trouble and would be a great first time family cat where any children are primary age or above. She can live with children of a primary school age and above and other pets. Photo: Manchester & Salford
2. Barney
Barney is a striking one-year-old tuxedo cat who loves people and life in equal measure! He doesn't hold back on the cuteness either, often ramping it up during nap times, as he snuggles up with a teddy! He can live with children of a primary school age and cats, but no dogs. Photo: RSPCA Manchester & Salford
3. Venus and Serena
Venus and Serena are the best of friends and take great pleasure in playing, napping and feasting together. They are both very fond of their grub and will come running to the door of their pen as soon as they spot you heading their direction. Venus (smooth coat) is the more placid of the duo. She is a gentle, sweet rabbit who will politely nudge your feet to gain your attention and enjoys some soft head rubs when the mood strikes her. Serena (fluffy coat) is a stunning bundle of fluff and will do the most amazing binkies when it comes to feeding time as well as steal food from her sister! Photo: RSPCA Manchester & Salford
4. Daria
Daria was found straying near a busy main road on Easter Sunday. She is a really sweet girl who enjoys some gentle head rubs that sees 'melt' under your touch. Her calm, gentle nature is what is so striking about this elegant lady. Her age is estimated at around two. Daria can live indoors or outside (in a suitable shed enclosure, not a hutch) and her ideal companion will be a laid back male rabbit that will allow her to build trust in him. She can live with children of any age so long as she has ability to remove herself from the action if things get too lively for her! Photo: RSPCA Manchester & Salford
