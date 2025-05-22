3 . Venus and Serena

Venus and Serena are the best of friends and take great pleasure in playing, napping and feasting together. They are both very fond of their grub and will come running to the door of their pen as soon as they spot you heading their direction. Venus (smooth coat) is the more placid of the duo. She is a gentle, sweet rabbit who will politely nudge your feet to gain your attention and enjoys some soft head rubs when the mood strikes her. Serena (fluffy coat) is a stunning bundle of fluff and will do the most amazing binkies when it comes to feeding time as well as steal food from her sister! Photo: RSPCA Manchester & Salford