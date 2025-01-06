Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police dog who became unhappy in her job and avoided doing it has retired.

Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work and was not 100 per cent happy so the decision was made to retire her so she could become a pampered pooch.

Lissy the Labrador can live the life of a pampered pooch from now on. | Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for the police said: “PD Lissy has hung up her harness for the last time.

“Lissy had been showing signs of avoidance when working and wasn’t 100% happy so she’s has been retired to a loving home.

“Be happy Lissy.”

Many followers were quick to offer her a wonderful retirement, with others adding they could relate.

TPD Oakley is ready to spring into action. | Lancashire Police

They added that Springer Spaniel TPD Oakley is raring to go in her place and will license in the next few weeks.