Meet Lissy the police dog who has hung up her harness after becoming unhappy at work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work and was not 100 per cent happy so the decision was made to retire her so she could become a pampered pooch.
A spokesperson for the police said: “PD Lissy has hung up her harness for the last time.
“Lissy had been showing signs of avoidance when working and wasn’t 100% happy so she’s has been retired to a loving home.
“Be happy Lissy.”
Many followers were quick to offer her a wonderful retirement, with others adding they could relate.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They added that Springer Spaniel TPD Oakley is raring to go in her place and will license in the next few weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.