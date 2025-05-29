'This will have a catastrophic impact on our business' - Birkacre Garden Centre on council parking tariffs
In line with other parking changes, Chorley Council is proposing to designate Hallgate, Ackhurst Lodge and Yallow Park car parks as off street long stay ones, seven days a week to bring them up to date with their other long stay car parks.
Management of Birkacre Garden Centre, located on Birkacre Road, are urging members of the public to voice their objections to the proposals in writing before it is too late.
Taking to social media, a spokesperson for the garden centre said: “Your garden centre needs you!
“We have recently been made aware that Chorley Council has proposed to introduce parking tariffs in Yarrow Valley Car Park.
“This is of course a major concern for us. If tariffs are imposed in Yarrow Valley, we believe this will impact not only the long term viability of our business, but also our local neighbours and the wider Chorley community.
“Our main point of concern is that we believe that tariffs will lead to visitors seeking alternative free-of-charge parking. As our car park is just 200m up the road, we believe that many will choose to park in our car park for free and walk down to Yarrow Valley.”
They added that they already had issues with their own car park and, if the proposed tariffs were given the green light, this would only serve to exacerbate the problem.
They said: “As many of you will be aware, we have our own car parking challenges here at Birkacre and we really cannot (and should not be expected to) cope with any more vehicles.
“If tariffs are imposed, our car park will inevitably fill with visitors to Yarrow Valley, leading to many of our own customers not being able to visit.
“This, will of course have a catastrophic impact on our business here at Birkacre! Having been part of the local community for over 40 years, we are acutely aware of how complicated car parking is down Birkacre Road.
“Whilst we understand the reasons why the council want to impose tariffs, we believe that no changes should be made without significant consultation with those who truly understand the changes needed, namely ourselves and our local community.
“As an independent business employing over 80 local people, we have always had great support from Chorley Council. They really have played a significant part in the growth of our business.
“We cannot emphasise how important it is that the council work with us regarding these tariffs.”
They urged anyone in agreeance with them to write a letter of objection as soon as possible to Legal Services, Town Hall, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DP.
If approved, the changes would take effect from Wednesday, August 20.
