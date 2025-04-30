Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major overhaul of Leyland Lesiure Centre is set to begin - but it means closing parts of the venue for most of May.

An email was sent out to members on Monday night, announcing a range of works set to take place, and measures put in place to help members and visitors.

It said: “As you may know, our multimillion-pound leisure centre improvements project is working at pace, and we are now at an exciting time in our programme.The next stage at Leyland Leisure Centre includes the final phase of our decarbonisation programme. This will fully connect our air source heat pump to help future-proof the centre with cleaner, greener energy.”

Other work soon to be completed includes:

replacing the internal and external pool windows

completing the dry-side changing rooms

starting work on replacing and extending the pool changing facilities

beginning our gym refurbishment

Closure dates

The council said: “To enable this work to take place, Leyland Leisure Centre will be temporarily fully closed from 5-11 May to allow essential improvement works to take place. We anticipate we will be able to partially reopen from 12 May (with the squash court, dance studio and sports hall available after 5.30pm) and reopen on 6 June.

“We completely understand that this closure may be inconvenient, and we’re sorry for the short notice. Complex projects such as this which rely on multiple external partners often means that things move very quickly and this closure is essential to ensure that the work can be completed safely, efficiently, and to a high standard.As with any works of this kind, dates may change and if we are able to open areas of the centre sooner, we will be sure to do so.”

Leyland Leisure Centre, one of four facilities in South Ribble set to reopen on April 12

How members are affected

Health and fitness members have full access to all South Ribble leisure centres, so can use other sites at this time, and don’t need to take any action during this time. The council add: “We know this won’t be practical for some of our members, so if you’d like to discuss your options please contact us at [email protected] and include your phone number - a member of the team will be happy to help.

“We’re also working to move as many Leyland-based fitness classes as possible to our other centres. Updated timetables will be available on our online booking system or app.”

Swimming lessons

The statement says: “Unfortunately, swimming lessons will not be able to run at Leyland during the closure. If you pay by direct debit, due to timings the 1 May direct debit will be taken as planned, but we will reduce your payments in June, July and August to fully compensate for any missed lessons. If you’ve paid in advance for a block of 10 lessons, we’ll freeze your account and add the missed lessons on when sessions resume. If you have any questions about your child’s lessons, please don’t hesitate to email us at [email protected], including your contact number so we can respond promptly.”