Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pervert who sexually assaulted a 19-year-old man with severe learning disabilities at a leisure centre in Accrington has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Tate, 69, approached his victim and without warning performed a sexual act on him at Hyndburn Leisure Centre on January 16, 2022.

The victim, who was 19 at the time, did not want that to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Tate sexually assaulted a 19-year-old with severe learning difficulties at a leisure centre in Accrington | Lancashire Police

He reported the incident to his dad before pointing Tate out to him.

The victim’s dad told Tate to wait but he ignored him and got into his black BMW and drove off.

He took note of the vehicle registration number and reported the matter to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement to the court, the victim’s dad said: “Our son’s disability has delayed and severely suffered his recovery from this incident.

“We do not know how long this will take but the mental scars will stay with him for life.

“We cannot explain how this has truly impacted his mental wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem but this incident has certainly taken away his limited enjoyment in his life.”

He added: “As parents, this one incident has damaged our vision and dreams of how we wanted our son to live his life, given his disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been robbed of any opportunity to go to professional counselling as we think he feels ashamed or is too scared to communicate with new people.”

Tate, of Gordon Street, Church, was arrested and later charged with engaging in sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice.

He was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court in December last year.

Tate returned to the same court today where he was jailed for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and was barred from working with children and vulnerable people.

Tate was also made subject of a ten-year sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from entering any public sauna, steam room or solarium

Det Chief Vicky Heys said: “This was a despicable offence committed against a vulnerable young man who had no comprehension of what was happening to him. Tate exploited the victim’s vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having committed this offence, he then forced the victim and his family to relive the ordeal by giving evidence during the trial.

“I welcome the sentence handed down to Tate today and hope it encourages other victims of sexual offences to contact the police, confident that you will be believed and that we will do everything in our powers to put the perpetrator before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.