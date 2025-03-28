The area of Lancashire where more than 70 per cent of adults are obese

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent call for action has been made after shocking obesity statistics were revealed for one area of Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than two thirds of adults and almost half of children aged 10 and 11 in Hyndburn are overweight to obese, the borough council’s cabinet have been told.

Its deputy leader, Councillor Noordad Aziz revealed the figures when the senior councillors met on Wednesday. He told his colleagues they demonstrated “the urgent need for action” on the issue. Coun Aziz made his remarks as the meeting authorised the spending of a £70,700 Lancashire County Council grant on employing Hyndburn Leisure to deliver weight management service on the authority’s behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His report said: “The levels of obese and overweight adults and children in Lancashire continues to increase and working collaboratively provides the opportunity to reshape and redesign the service in Hyndburn. In Hyndburn, 71.7 per cent of adults are overweight or obese. In children, the figure is 24.6 per cent for reception year and 42.4 per cent for Year 6. All of these are significantly higher than the Lancashire and national averages.

“Since the transfer of public health services from NHS to local authority, councils in Lancashire have provided Tier 2 weight management services, tackling obesity with community-based support. These programmes typically run for around 12 weeks and often operate in group settings. Participants receive expert guidance on diet, nutrition, and lifestyle changes, with a strong focus on behaviour change generally centred around exercise.

“These programmes empower individuals to manage their weight, improve their wellbeing, and reduce their risk of weight-related health issues. Though limited in duration, they act as a crucial springboard for lasting change.”

Doctor measuring obese man's waist body fat. (File picture)

Hyndburn Borough Council entered into a collaboration agreement with Lancashire County Council for the provision of Weight Management Services in Hyndburn from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2029. The council does not have the resources or expertise to deliver the service in house, and therefore must appoint a provider to deliver the service on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Aziz added: “Hyndburn Leisure have a proven track record of delivering weight management services, and with over 200 adults completing their 12-week programme and have the staff resource and expertise required to deliver the new service going forward. The report recommends that the council appoint Hyndburn Leisure to deliver the new service from April 1, 2025.”