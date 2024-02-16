Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The installation of a huge new slide at Bamber Bridge's Withy Grove Park has hit a snag.

Earlier this week, South Ribble Borough Council excitedly told residents that contractors were due on site on Wednesday, February 14 - weather permitting.

But weather didn't permit, and the installation has been temporarily halted. A spokesman for the council told the Post: "The adverse weather from the last few days meant that groundworks couldn’t commence in the initial time frame and we are waiting on an update, however we envisage no disruptions to other sections of the playground whilst the installation work is taking place. We will be putting out comms once the new slide is installed."

What will it be like?

The near nine-metre-high kit will boast two slides - one a spiral covered tube and other other a more traditional open shute. It will also include around 30 other features across its eight levels, like climbing equipment, viewing platforms and a fireman’s pole.

The design for the replacement main attraction at Withy Grove playground has been chosen (image: Kompan, via South Ribble Borough Council planning portal)

There will also be a megaphone - a prospect South Ribble’s planning committee heard had initially caused alarm amongst the authority’s environmental health team, because of the noise it could cause. A condition banning any amplification of the feature was included as part of the permission that was granted for the design.

Manufacturers Komplan say it will be suitable for 7-12-year-olds, with capacity for 55 children to use it at any one time. What does it replace?

The original two-shute tower slide at Withy Grove Park was set alight twice in the space of a fortnight in August 2022. It had been hoped that the popular attraction could be saved and repaired, but parts of the structure were so badly melted by the heat of the blazes that it had to be dismantled in January 2023.