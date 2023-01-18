A ‘tower slide’ from Withy Grove Play Area will be removed today after being damaged following two suspected arson incidents in summer 2022 and has been out of bounds since. While it was thought the slide could be repaired, unfortunately the damage was too extensive.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance and Assets said: “We are disappointed to have had to make the decision to remove the popular tower slide from Withy Grove Park however, the safety of our residents and visitors is paramount and it was deemed that it was unrepairable. Withy Grove Park is still a fantastic play area in South Ribble with great equipment for all ages to use and we know residents won’t let this stop them using the much-loved facility”.

He added: “We have recently re-surfaced areas of the play area to increase comfort and safety for the users and we are now looking at a replacement piece of play equipment for the area in place of the tower slide.”

Previous to the fire, Bamber Bridge parents claimed they were living in fear of a gang of violent youths and called for more police presence in assault hotspots.

The site of Withy Grove Park includes the well-used play area, Bamber Bridge leisure centre and the new Bamber Bridge Sports Hub.

Several residents said they were too afraid to let their children play out in areas such as Station Road and Withy Grove Park following a spate of attacks by disorderly youths. The parents revealed their fears at a Coffee With a Cop meeting with Lancashire County Council. Councillor Jeff Couperthwaite said at the time: “We must do more to work with Police & Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, and local police, to clean up our streets by taking action on offenders and helping their parents where necessary.”

He added that he was concerned about the potential health impact of antisocial behaviour as Lancashire health figures showed only a quarter of children regularly play outside, and half are obese by the time they reach Year 6.

Both incidents in relation to the tower slide are being investigated by Lancashire Police.

The play area will reopen on Thursday, January 19.

