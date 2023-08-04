South Ribble Borough Council has brought a fourth Green Flag Award to the borough with Withy Grove Park gaining the prestigious accreditation for the first time this year.

The park joins Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve, Hurst Grange Park and Worden Park with the title, with Worden achieving the award each year since the accreditation was introduced – the only park outside of London to do so.

What’s a Green Flag Award?

Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge

The Green Flag Award is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Councillor Clare Hunter, cabinet member for Communities, Leisure and Wellbeing said: “I am thrilled that this year we have been able to secure another Green Flag Award to the borough. This is a real gold standard and demonstrates that we have some of the very best parks in the country.

“We are dedicated to ensuring our green spaces are the best they can be and alongside our work to achieve the accreditation on our larger site, we also are investing and improving play areas and open spaces right across the borough.

“We must thank the teams and volunteers that work determinedly to ensure our parks and open spaces are of the highest standard for our residents and visitors to enjoy”.

What’s at Withy Grove Park?