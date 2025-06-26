The reopening of Leyland Leisure Centre’s gym has been announced.

The gym has been closed as part of South Ribble Borough Council’s wider leisure centre improvements programme, with the gym and it’s equipment undergoing refurbishment. Now it’s been revealed when users can get back on the machines.

Leyland Leisure Centre's gym equipment has been refurbished | SRBC

A spokesman for South Ribble Borough Council said: “We know our members are eager to get back to their workouts, and we really appreciate your patience - remember that multi-centre members can use the other South Ribble Leisure gyms while this work is being carried out.

“The gym will reopen at 9am on Saturday, July 5. Where possible, machines have been fully refurbished - a sustainable approach to upgrading our facilities. The machines have been taken apart, sandblasted and powder coated, before being rebuilt with replacements for any worn parts. Pads have also been reupholstered, so they look and feel brand new.”

Leisure bosses have also teased some “exciting new additions” to the gyn, and say Leyland Leisure Centre is “just the start”. They said: “This is just the start, and we will be rolling out this refurbishment scheme to all the South Ribble Leisure gyms - next will be Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.”