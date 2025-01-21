Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being reassured that work to preserve of Leyland’s oldest buildings has not been forgotten about.

Concerns have been raised about the state of Grade II-listed Occleshaw House on the corner of Fox Lane and Worden Lane, which was badly damaged by fire in 2023.

In August of that year it was revealed that South Ribble Borough Council were working with the owner, to make sure the building was safe and watertight, and in the December, owner, Mr Z Hussain, tabled plans for a complete new roof "to restore the property to allow for its continuous use and enjoyment."

The badly-damaged roof at Occleshaw House, Leyland . | Cube/SRBC

But no work other than sheeting over the roof has been carried out, and locals have raised concerns with both South Ribble Borough Council and Historic England, that the building is “slowly rotting”, and could fall into such a state that there is no hope of salvation.

Now the council has responded to the worries, with a message of reassurance. A spokesperson from South Ribble Borough Council said: “A planning application has been submitted for the property which we are dealing with and liaising with the applicant on the detail of this. As the planning authority, rather than the owners of the building, we are limited what we can do regarding work to this building however we look forward to a resolution.”

Historic England have been contacted for comment.

Occleshaw House, Leyland, before the 2023 fire. | Google

Condition

A condition appraisal carried out in August 2023 said: "The fire appears to have burned through the majority of the roof structure and caused extensive damage to the purlins and rafters. The chimney stack has a large hole in the side and what appears to be loose and unbonded masonry, with possibly a crack, where it meets the dividing wall.

"To air on the side of caution it would be sensible to carefully demolish the chimney stack to ridge level at least. There are no guarantees that this will stop further collapse – There may be more defects present within the chimney stack and the purlin supports than can be seen, the roof structure is very damaged – but at least the chimney stack will not be exposed to wind loading."

The report also states that monthly monitoring by a structural engineer is required to prevent the partial collapse of stonework.

The history of Occleshaw House

Occleshaw House is a three-storey property built originally as a residence in the early 18th Century as the Dower House for the Farrington Family who resided in the nearby Worden Hall. It has also served as a dower house, chemists, post office, printing press and doctors surgery before becoming vacant by 2020.