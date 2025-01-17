3 . Gafoor Poultry Products Ltd, Fletcher Road, Preston

Bosses at Gafoor Poultry Products are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness in relation to a breach of their hours of operation. The planning condition states that no machinery shall be operated, no process shall be carried out and no deliveries taken or dispatched from the site outside the hours of 7am and 9pm on Monday to Saturday, and not at any time on Sundays, Bank Holidays or Public Holidays. But the business states that the building has been in "continous operation" for more than 10 years, and these hours have become lawful by virtue of the passage of time. | google Photo: Google Maps