From plans to demolish farm units to create homes, carry out work on listed buildings, change abattoir operational hours and creating care homes for youngsters, there’s a lot going on.
We’ve picked out 9 of the most interesting proposals for you to look at - take a look at the pages below for more details.
1. 37 Moss Avenue, Preston
SBL Care Ltd has applied for Certificate of Lawfulness to use this semi detached house as a care home for one child under the age of 18, with 24-hour supervision arranged on a shift system. | Google Photo: Google
2. Preston Muslim Girls High School, Deepdale Mill Street, Preston
Leaders at Preston Muslim Girls High School are seeking permisison to retain an existing temporary modular classrooms on the junction of Isherwood Street and Deepdale Mill Street, for a further five years. | google Photo: google
3. Gafoor Poultry Products Ltd, Fletcher Road, Preston
Bosses at Gafoor Poultry Products are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness in relation to a breach of their hours of operation. The planning condition states that no machinery shall be operated, no process shall be carried out and no deliveries taken or dispatched from the site outside the hours of 7am and 9pm on Monday to Saturday, and not at any time on Sundays, Bank Holidays or Public Holidays.
But the business states that the building has been in "continous operation" for more than 10 years, and these hours have become lawful by virtue of the passage of time. | google Photo: Google Maps
4. 43 Queens Drive, Fulwood
Embrace Care Ltd are seeking a Certificate of lawfulness to use this house as a care home for up to three children/young people. | google Photo: google
