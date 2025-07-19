A closed-down pub site earmarked for a new shop and cafe has gone on the market.

The former Crown Hotel in Station Road, Croston, has been empty since 2021, but can trace its history back to the mid 1800s.

In summer last year, Central Co-op were granted permission to flatten the building and erect a convenience store, cafe and 30 parking spaces on the 0.81 acre site - despite objections from local residents who said the road was already to busy.

But now the plot has been listed for sale with Chorley-based Turner Westwell Commercial Agents, for offers over £700,000 .

Former Crown Hotel, Croston | Turner Westwell/Rightmove

They highlight its proximity to Croston Sports Facility and say: “The site offers significant potential for redevelopment, including conversion to residential, or whole sale redevelopment, in line with the present planning consent...The site would potentially suit residential development or retirement scheme, subject to planning.

“This is an excellent opportunity for developers, investors, or owner-occupiers seeking to repurpose a well-located and versatile site in an extremely well regarded and sought-after area.”

What do the Co-op say?

A spokesman told the Post: “We’re keen to make the best decisions regarding the Crown pub site in Croston. We’re currently in the process of exploring our options, and evaluating our assets is part of that process.”