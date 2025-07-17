Preston pub close to the University of Lancashire closes for six-figure refurbishment
Greene King has announced that the Guild in Fylde Road, will be revealing a brand new-look next month following a six-figure refurbishment - with both interior and exterior renovations taking place.
A spokesman said: “Following the investment, customers will be able to enjoy all the action of live TV sports and a range of entertainment, with quality food and drinks, in the comfort of the refreshed surroundings including fully refurbished toilets. The Guild’s outdoor area is also due to undergo a significant transformation, providing guests with the perfect space to relax and unwind in the summer sunshine.”
The upgraded venue set to reopen its doors in ‘early August’, but a specific date has not been set.
A month ago, The Poachers in Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, reopened after a £500,000 facelift by Greene King. Key features include the transformation of the pub’s interior, which boasts a refreshed bar area and improvements to the function room, including new furnishings and lighting “to elevate the customer dining experience”.
