Plans have been tabled to change the use of an historic Lancashire pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, The Post revealed that The Railway in Station Road, Huncoat, was available for £200,000. It closed its doors as a pub in March, reportedly due to financial losses, rising costs and declining footfall.

When the pub went up for sale it was the only one left in the village, but on February 21, The Griffins Head in Burnley road reopened under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the 1874 Railway pub is now marked as sold on Rightmove and a planning application has been made to change its use to offices premises with meeting rooms for Bridge It Housing; a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to addressing housing needs.

What are the plans?

In documents to support the application, they said: “The proposal aims to repurpose a recently closed building into a modern office and community hub, supporting local employment and social services. Bridge It Housing will help to support the local community in providing housing needs by offering tailored support services and affordable housing solutions for vulnerable residents in Hyndburn.”

Railway pub, Huncoat | Google

Under proposals, the ground floor (approximately 1,300 sq ft) will include open-plan office space, a reception, and two meeting rooms (totaling 400 sq ft) for community and client engagement. The first floor (1,200 sq ft) will provide additional office space, a staff room, and storage areas. The basement (527 sq ft) will be used for ancillary storage. Minor internal alterations, including partition walls and modern fixtures, are proposed, with no external changes to preserve the building’s appearance.

If the plans are passed, it will create 12 full-time jobs at Bridge It Housing and will open from 9am to 5pm, Monday–Friday. Bridge It say there will be minimal disturbance to nearby residents as “low parking demand and sustainable transport links, particularly the close proximity to Accrington Railway Station, ensure no adverse traffic impacts.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at Hyndburn Borough Council.