This is what Penwortham's new Lidl supermarket looks like - days before it's set to open
The German discount retailer is building a 1,354 sqm supermarket on The Cawsey between Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale. It will have a bakery, a freezer section, around seven checkouts, a customer toilet and a 121-space car park.
The store resembles other Lidl stores, made predominantly of insulated grey metal cladding, glazed curtain walls, and has it’s own access road, built off The Cawsey, opposite the Morris Home’s housing development at St Mary’s Park.
When the Post visited on Thursday, the outer shell looked to be complete, with the car park fully marked out, signage and lighting columns erected, fencing up, and workers making final landscaping touches.
Planting is expected to lime trees, hornbeams, maidenhair trees, Norway maples, dozens of tall grasses at the entrance, hundreds of English lavenders around the car park area, and 73 compact guelder roses.
When will it open?
In August, Lidl said the new supermarket was expected to open on Thursday, February 20, but put the caveat in that that date was only provisional at that stage. The Post has contacted Lidl for an update, but has not heard back.
Road disruption
Residents in the area have reported congestion along the Cawsey, reaching back to Leyland Road, Penwortham at peak times, because of a four-way temporary traffic light in place at the new supermarket junction.
