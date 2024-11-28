A long-awaited new Aldi store in Lancashire is back on the starting blocks after councillors sorted out a planning conditions cock-up.

The German discount supermarket chain originally proposed to build the new outlet across the road from an Asda and close to existing Lidl and Tesco in Hyndburn Road, Accrington, in August 2021.

The new store – to replace an ‘out-of-date’ branch in the town’s Argyle Street – was approved by Hyndburn Council Planning Committee in September 2023 for a vacant 1.5 acre site between Steiner Street, Portland Street and Fredrick Street, a few hundred yards from a large Lidl store and close to Tesco's large 'Extra' store on Eagle Street, both of whom objected to the plans.

But it emerged that the formal decision notice approving the Aldi scheme missed out six of the conditions imposed by councillors. After one of Aldi’s competitors pointed out the error, a new planning application was considered by the committee when it met last week.The application by landowner Barnfield Investment Properties and Aldi Stores Ltd was approved and reinstated the six conditions relating to access, off-site highway works and protecting the viability of nearby town centres permitting the long-delayed building work on the new store to start.

Plans for a new Aldi in Accrington | LDR

“Like a spot on mankind’s backside”

Hyndburn Council leader and Spring Hill ward’s Cllr Munsif Dad appeared before the committee to urge approval of the latest application and said local people were in favour of the new store but were losing faith in the planning process after it had taken so much time.

Borough environment boss Cllr Stewart Eaves said: “This site has been plagued by fly-tipping. It’s like a spot on mankind’s backside. This would be a big improvement.” Altham ward’s Cllr Stephen Button said: “This has dragged on for so long. I would be pleased to see this site put to good use.”