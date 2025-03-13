Controversial plans for a housing development on a village farm site will be decided next week.

H Slinger & Sons are seeking permission to build nine large houses on Whalebone Farm in Marsh Lane, Longton - all detached and either four or five bedrooms. The application, which involves the demolition of existing equestrian buildings, has provoked a strong reaction from villagers, 93 of whom have been moved to make objections.

The application will be brought before South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee next week at the request of the ward councillor, to consider the impacts of the development on the Green Belt, rural character of the area, highway conditions and to enable the objections of local residents to be heard.

Objections include:

- Increased highways congestion and a potential impact on pedestrian safety

- Loss of amenity to neighbouring houses from car headlights

- That the proposal is out of keeping with the area

- It is Green Belt site where development should not be considered

- It is an unstainable location and thjere is a lack of infrastructure

No objections have been made by statutory consultees, including Longton Parish Council, LCC Highways or the Environment Agency.

Plans have been tabled to build nine large houses on land at Whalebone Farm, 123 Marsh Lane, Longton, following the demolition of existing buildings. The land is currently in equestrian use, and is within Green Belt. | Google

Five people have written to the council in support of the development, claiming it’s a good use of brownfield land, the houses woulld create less traffic than the existing livery yard, it would be better than run-down buildings, gardens would bring more bio-diversity over the existing hardstanding, and it would remove the noise, odours and nuisance of the livery business.

What is the recommendation?

South Ribble Borough Council’s planning officers have compiled a report ahead of the planning committee meeting, recommending that the plans are approved, subject to conditions.

The report states: “The site constitutes previously developed land in the Green Belt. The proposed dwellings would have no greater impact on the openness of the site than the existing buildings and the development is therefore not inappropriate. The scheme would not have a detrimental impact on highway conditions in the vicinity of the site or the amenities of nearby residents. The design of the proposal is considered to be acceptable. Having regard to the comments of statutory bodies and the above commentary, it is considered that the application be approved.”

It comes as Story Homes carried out a leaflet drop for a planned development of 141 homes off Chapel Lane, Longton, and Lancashire County Council put farmland in Hutton earmarked for 120 homes up for sale.