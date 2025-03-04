A housing developer has made a shock leaflet drop, announcing its plans to build 141 houses on agricultural land.

Carlisle-based Story Homes put a leaflet through doors in Longton on Friday, with detailed plans of what they want to do on land off Chapel Lane.

Although the leaflet shows carefully-designed road layouts, house types and access details, the company say they are running a public consultation to “shape the development proposals” ahead of a full planning application being made to South Ribble Borough Council.

The site has been identified by South Ribble Borough Council part of a proposed housing allocation site in the Central Lancashire Local Plan 2023-2041, which is currently out for consultation. In total, 270 homes are planned for a wider area running south of Chapel Lane, meeting up with the Story Homes Longton Grange development, currently under construction off Reynard Close.

But as the consultation is still underway and is hotly-disputed by locals who have concerns over infrastructure, traffic, and the effect development would have on the character of the village, the leaflet has been blasted. One local said: “We knew the land was being looked at for development, but clearly the plans are at a much more progressed stage than we realised. It’s a shock to see it laid out like that.

“Not one person I know thinks this is a good idea. The roads won’t cope, the schools won’t cope, the doctors. Chapel Lane is already a very busy road with traffic calming measures.”

Land off Chapel Lane, Longton, where the suggested access would be to 141 new homes | Google

What are the proposals?

The land in question is close to St Oswald’s church, school and graveyeard, with access seemingly proposed directly Chapel Lane, opposite an equestrian centre.

The leaflet says: “The Story Homes Chapel Lane residential development will provide around 141 dwellings, including semi-detached and detached family homes as well as two storey apartments. The proposals will provide both market and affordable homes, with will comprise a diverse mix of house sizes ranging from 1-6 bedrooms.

“The proposals will also provide public open space (including a play area for the benefit of both existing anf future residents) and sustainable drainage solutions, all within a high-quality design for the site.”

Part of the plans on the Story Homes leaflet | Story Homes

The news comes just days after Lancashire County Council put farmland earmarked for 120 homes up for sale in Hutton - just over a mile away.

Have your say

As of March 4, the consultation details are not on the Story Homes planning application website. The consultation period will end on March 14. Contact: [email protected]