Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’re searching for that dream home, or just being nosey, take a look at what’s on offer in South Ribble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been a recent boom in massive, multi-million pound houses being built or renovated in the Longton, New Longton, Whitestake, Hutton, Much Hoole and Penwortham areas.

Currently taking the top spots in terms of price are three listings by agent Moving Works, and all of them are in Marsh Lane, Longton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what makes this area so special, what kinds of people are splashing the cash on these pads, and what do you get for your money?

Moving Works

Mark Worrall of Moving Works, says the area - which has always been desirable - benefits from it’s proximity to both bustling village life with good schools, bars, shops and restaurants, as well as an expanse of open countryside on the doorstep.

Recently there has been a domino-effect of landowners seeking planning permission for homes with a massive square footage - Woodhurst is more than 6,000 sqft - on ‘infill’ plots, and people’s attention has been piqued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark says most people interested in these multi-million pound mansions are business owners or people with very successful jobs- mostly of working age - some of whom are local, some coming from out of the area.

And what do you get for cash? Swimming pools, stables, tennis courts? Well, maybe stables in some cases, but not the pools or the tennis courts. In a lot of these new homes, you’ll get acres of land, sweeping driveways, enormous, well-appointed kitchens, multi-car garages, ensuites to every bedroom, balconies, home gyms, vaulted ceilings, and of course, your own set of gates and more.

To see what the expert says, and what affect he thinks Labour’s changes to Green Belt will have, check out the video.