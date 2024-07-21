I'm a property expert - this is why you're seeing more millionaire houses in this South Ribble postcode
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There’s been a recent boom in massive, multi-million pound houses being built or renovated in the Longton, New Longton, Whitestake, Hutton, Much Hoole and Penwortham areas.
Currently taking the top spots in terms of price are three listings by agent Moving Works, and all of them are in Marsh Lane, Longton.
So what makes this area so special, what kinds of people are splashing the cash on these pads, and what do you get for your money?
Mark Worrall of Moving Works, says the area - which has always been desirable - benefits from it’s proximity to both bustling village life with good schools, bars, shops and restaurants, as well as an expanse of open countryside on the doorstep.
Recently there has been a domino-effect of landowners seeking planning permission for homes with a massive square footage - Woodhurst is more than 6,000 sqft - on ‘infill’ plots, and people’s attention has been piqued.
Mark says most people interested in these multi-million pound mansions are business owners or people with very successful jobs- mostly of working age - some of whom are local, some coming from out of the area.
And what do you get for cash? Swimming pools, stables, tennis courts? Well, maybe stables in some cases, but not the pools or the tennis courts. In a lot of these new homes, you’ll get acres of land, sweeping driveways, enormous, well-appointed kitchens, multi-car garages, ensuites to every bedroom, balconies, home gyms, vaulted ceilings, and of course, your own set of gates and more.
To see what the expert says, and what affect he thinks Labour’s changes to Green Belt will have, check out the video.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.