The opening of of a new Canadian-style chicken restaurant in Preston has moved a step closer.

MB Chicken, which only has one other restaurant in England, is set to open in the historic Miller Arcade in ‘early 2025’. It is already established in Northern Ireland and Canada, where it originated in 1969, and is also known as Mary Brown’s Fried Chicken.

The menu is similar to other fried chicken establishments, featuring a range of breaded chicken pieces, burgers, thick-cut Irish ‘taters’ and desserts.

Now bosses at MB Chicken have lodged a planning application for new signage at 5-6 Miller Aracade, as well as for listed building consent. The premises formerly housed a Fino Tapas site and before that it was Olive Tree brasserie.

MB Chicken hope to install a range of both illuminated and none-illuminated fascia board signs, projection signs, hanging signs, posters and on-street menu boxes.

Their agent states it is “very much in context with what is currently on Church Street”, adding: “The signage overall will be of high quality. Lettering on the fascia has been limited to 175- 180mm therefore respecting the scale of the building. The projection sign coupled with the lettering/logo at the chosen scale ensures there is no visual clutter, and the overall design is subtle and respectful of the building.

“The signage lighting scheme is both Halo for the lettering and trough lighting for the projection. Both are subtle forms of lighting. They ensure the branding/signage is visible in darker hours but not at the compromise of the building façade and neighbouring properties. There are no moving parts.”

Detailed floor plans submitted to Preston Council show that the servery and cooking area will be to the left as you enter the shop, with seating around the perimeters.

MB Chicken has been contacted for more information on it’s Preston opening, but has not responded.