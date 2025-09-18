Users of a popular leisure centre are being advised of temporary changes as a major modernisation programme is carried out.

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, off Brindle Road, is being tranformed as part of South Ribble Borough Council’s multi-million pound programme to upgrade leisure facilities across the area.

Due to works to extend and improve the reception area, this part of the building will be unavailable for approximately three weeks from September 22, although the centre remains open with alternative entrances signposted.

A spokesman said: To accommodate access during this time, our swimming sessions will be slightly reduced - we apologise for any inconvenience. The app has been updated with available sessions, so please book to avoid disappointment.”

Other work being carried out in the Bamber Bridge programme includes:

Upgrading the centre’s power supply

Upgrading the hot water and heating systems

Installing an energy efficient air source heat pump

Installing solar panels

Moved to energy efficient LED lighting

Ventilation upgrades

Upgrading the roof and fencing

Installing new plant rooms.

Work is currently underway on the dry changing rooms and the gym has now reopened after refurbishment. All the gym equipment has been taken apart and fully refurbished with new parts by a specialist local company, Service Sport, so they work like new. There is also some new equipment available to use – Concept 2 RowErgs and SkiErg.

The investment

The £6.6m upgrade package for the borough’s four leisure centre’s was agreed in 2022. The move brought to an end several years of debate about the future direction of leisure in South Ribble after an earlier plan to build a new health and leisure campus alongside the council’s headquarters was scrapped amidst spiralling costs. That scheme was put forward by a previous Tory administration with a price tag, in early 2019, of £15m.

The following year, after taking control of the authority, the Labour group said that the true figure was nearer £24m - and councillors were last week told that such a facility could cost up to £40m at today’s inflation-impacted prices.