One of Lancashire’s most prolific construction company’s has has reported a significant uptick in profit, in a year where turnover passed £290m.

The Eric Wright Group, which has its headquarters in Bamber Bridge, generated profits of £13.6 in 2024, up from £5.9m, from a turnover of £291.8m. This jumped from £232.3m in the prior year.

The group is made up of eight individual business, which include civil engineering, facilities management, house building and construction. It has just launched a new care home business, and the group’s investment property portfolio delivered a revaluation gain of £850,000 - underpinned by stable yields, proactive lettings management, and the continued minimisation of void space.

The group’s contracting businesses delivered strong performances during the year, each generating encouraging levels of profit. In particular, the Water division continued to benefit from sustained turnover growth, supported by the widely recognised increase in investment across the sector.

Charity

Beyond financial results, the group remains committed to creating positive community impact, expanding apprenticeships and workplace opportunities and embedding social value at the heart of its projects. Owned by the Eric Wright Charitable Trust, the group donated £3.6m in the year.

Jeremy Hartley | Eric Wright Group

Jeremy Hartley, Eric Wright Group chief executive, said: "Delivering yet another year of strong results demonstrates the significant progress all our teams across the group have continued to make. They are a testament to the success of our overarching corporate strategy, which aligns the objectives of our individual divisions to support the Group in achieving sustainable, recurring profits and resilient financial stability.

"Central to this strategy is the pursuit of long-term, measured growth through the reinvestment of our trading profits, supported by appropriate external funding. A good example of this is the launch of our new care homes business (Wrightcare) , beginning with Castlewood in Clitheroe, which is set to open in Autumn 2025."

Gill Chadwick, chief financial officer for the Eric Wright Group, added: "The group enters 2025 with a robust work bank, strong liquidity and growing momentum across many divisions. We've continued to invest in our team with a focus on developing an increasingly sophisticated approach to how we secure contracts, and we remain well placed to deliver long-term success."