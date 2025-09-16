A Lancashire-based sports brand has been named as the official clothing supplier to Team Canada for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Kukri Sports, which is based in Walton Summit, has renewed its partnership with the team having previously supplied apparel for their 2018 and 2022 Games.

“We are incredibly proud to once again be named the official apparel partner for Team Canada at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This marks our third consecutive Games working together, a partnership built on trust, performance, and shared values,” says Jamie Williams, Vice President, Kukri Sports, North America.

“Outfitting Team Canada on the world stage is both an honour and a responsibility that we take very seriously, as we look to ensure the athletes look and feel great whilst representing their country.”

Kukri Sports HQ, Walton Summit | Google

The Team Canada 2026 kit will feature apparel for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the event , as well as casual wear for athletes and mission staff throughout the Games. “It’s incredibly meaningful to know our athletes will wear apparel that reflects the strength, pride, and unity of Team Canada,” says Erica Wiebe, Chef de Mission, Team Canada 2026. “The partnership with Kukri ensures our delegation will not only perform at the highest level but also look and feel confident as they represent Canada in Glasgow.”

“Our collaboration with Kukri is about more than uniforms – it’s about building a cohesive Team Canada identity for these Games,” says Kelly Laframboise, Director, Team Canada 2026. “The quality, comfort, and design of Kukri’s kit will help our athletes and staff feel united as one team from the moment they arrive in Glasgow.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026, bringing together athletes from 74 participating nations and territories.

Kukri

Kukri Sports has produced bespoke teamwear since 1999, with its origins tracing back to the Flying Kukris rugby club in 1979. An innovative tailor combined two original shirts to create the first Flying Kukris bespoke teamwear.

Kukri Sports is headquartered at 171 Brierley Road, Walton Summit Centre, near Bamber Bridge. The building is currently being offered for sale for £2,700,000, but Kukri has not responded to enquiries over it’s future in Lancashire from the Post.