'This church is very seriously under threat - this is why we're selling off our land'

A vicar has spoken out about the “very serious” threat to his church after villagers questionned why land was being sold off close to their homes.

Two paddocks of land at the rear of All Saints’ Church in New Longton are currently being offered for sale, with agent Eckersley suggesting it is an “ideal residential development site”, and that there is “a potential access to Spinney Close”.

The listing - with an undisclosed price - has caused a row among locals, several of whom belived the land, which is occasionally used by Scouts - had been historically gifted to the church by the Bretherton family and had been consecrated -setting is aside for sacred use in perpetuity.

Some residents have claimed church leaders have acted in an “underhand” way regarding the sale, and others say an development or access road through Spinney Close would be a “travesty” that would affect peace and road safety in the area.

Vicar Dr Tom Woolford has responded to the claims and worries with several Facebook comments. He said: “Of course we understand that this will be a disappointment to some. I'm happy to try to answer any questions to the best of my ability. The short answer is that without a major change in our financial situation, All Saints' Church's medium and long term future is very seriously under threat.

“Like every other parish church, we don't receive a penny from the government, the Church of England, or the Diocese - we have to raise all our own costs from congregational giving and fees for funerals and weddings. And in New Longton we are many thousands of pounds a year short of what we need to keep going.”

It has been said that the gap between All Saints’ running costs and what is brought in via donations is nearly £20,000. The Diocese of Blackburn has been subsiding ministry costs for some years, but they will not do this indefinitely.

In response to claims of “underhand” behaviour, he showed copies of letters regarding the sale that were posted through letterboxes in Spinney Close and Church Side a year ago, inviting people to raise concerns regarding the sale with Church Commissioners.

Addressing the consecration and donation issues, he confirmed that one field was given for the church to be built on as well as a graveyard if desired- although this never materialised. The other field - next to Spinney Close - was given for the vicar to build a summer house. He said: “Any land on which a church is going to be built has to be consecrated. Even a hundred years ago though, consecrated land could be unconsecrated for development - most of our cities have large developments built on such land. Also, the field abutting Spinney Close was never consecrated anyway, just the other parcel.”

He added: “I think the Bretherton family would surely want the church to be able to stay open - even if it meant a land sale.”

Although the decision has been taken to deconsecrate the land and sell, Rev Woolford has reminded residents that in due course, they would be able to make representations against any planning application, and he reassured them that the church wouldn’t just choose the highest bidder, but would act in the community’s best interests.