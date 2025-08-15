Plans have been mooted to demolish a house on one of South Ribble’s most desirable roads, and replace it with a mini estate of nine houses.

The proposal is by Mr P Iredale and Mrs S Jackson for 96 Marsh Lane - a detached, 1920s three-bed home set in extensive gardens.

Plans to demolish the house and build six houses on the land were thrown out by South Ribble Borough Council in 2010 over two main issues. Planning bosses at that time said the proposal was “out of keeping with the character of the area and local distinctiveness”, and said insufficient information had been submitted that proved the proposed development would not harm or destroy the bat habitats.

At the time, local residents also expressed concerns about traffic on the country lane, privacy issues and a lack of need for the homes.

96 Marsh Lane, Longton | Google

New application

The latest application is an outline application only - with no details of house designs or sizes, and contains only access information and a layout for the plans for land associated with 96, 98 and 100 Marsh Lane - a bigger area than suggested in 2010 - reaching behind neighbouring properties.

The planning statement by the applicant has not been made available on the public planning portal, but an indicative plan has been released, showing nine detached plots, each with a garage, driveway and garden. An internal road runs centrally.

96 Marsh Lane indicative layout | DC&MG Associates/SRBC

The application comes after planning permission for a spate new developments has been granted in Marsh Lane recently - causing concern in the local area over traffic, infrastructure, and an urbanisation of a rural setting.

In March, despite strong local opposition, South Ribble Borough Council approved plans to build nine large house on land at Whalebone Farm, 123 Marsh Lane, Longton, following the demolition of existing buildings. Several other pockets of land off Marsh Lane have been given permission for in-fill developments, many of them marketed with multi-million pound price tags.

Story Homes has also recently tabled plans for 140 homes on land off nearby Chapel Lane, which would be in addition to the 30-plus homes the developer has already built on land off Reynard Close.

The level of development in the village has spurred 1,300 people to join a Facebook Group entitled Save Longton Greenbelt.

Have your say

A decision on 96 Marsh Lane and associated land will be made in coming weeks by SRBC. Anyone who wants to register comments can do so by visiting this SRBC page.