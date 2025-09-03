It's criminal damage - anger as St George's flag painted on zebra crossing outside Black Bull pub in Longton

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A St George’s flag which has been painted on a zebra crossing outside a pub in Longton has caused anger.

The grafitti, located outside the Black Bull pub on Liverpool Road, has been met with mixed reviews.

A St George's flag has been painted on a zebra crossing outside the Black Bull pub in Longtonplaceholder image
A St George's flag has been painted on a zebra crossing outside the Black Bull pub in Longton | Neil Cross

Posting in a public Facebook group, one person said: “The zebra crossing outside the Black Bull in Longton, which has recently been newly painted has had graffiti painted on it in the form of St George flags.

“Protests are acceptable but not this form of Criminal Damage which has to be repaired at the cost of us tax payers. Why don’t people just put flags up!!”

Another called it “embarrassing”, while another person said: “Good on who ever has done it”.

The St George's Cross painted on the Zebra Crossing in Longtonplaceholder image
The St George's Cross painted on the Zebra Crossing in Longton | Neil Cross

Is spraying graffiti a crime?

Yes, spraying graffiti on property without the owner's permission is a crime in the UK and is considered a form of criminal damage.

It can result in a fine or even imprisonment, and offenders under the age of 16 are not allowed to buy aerosol paint cans. In some cases, such as when it includes offensive messages, it can be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Safety concerns

Painting St. George's flags on zebra crossings and roundabouts has caused public outcry due to safety concerns, with the paint making markings less visible and creating a potential slipping hazard for drivers and pedestrians.

The stunts are attributed to groups who say they are acting out of "pride and patriotism," but others, including some officials, believe the actions are a form of xenophobia and an attempt to sow division by provoking confrontation and intimidating minority communities.

The St George's Cross painted on the zebra crossing in Longton has been met with mixed reviewsplaceholder image
The St George's Cross painted on the zebra crossing in Longton has been met with mixed reviews | Neil Cross

It is unknown how much it will cost to remove.

Police have said they were not aware of any grafitti.

The council has also been approached for comment on the matter.

