"This case has caused distress to many people" - Church speaks out after Vicar sentenced for theft and harrassment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Father Matthew McMurray, who was vicar at St James' Church, Lostock Hall and St Paul’s in Farington Moss, before his resignation on March 31, pleaded guilty to a series of offences at Preston Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Thursday.
Crimes
The 46-year-old, whose address was given as The Vicarage, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to stealing money from his employer to the value of just under £6,000 belonging to the Blackburn Diocean Board, between August 23, 2021 and December 19, 2023.
He was also sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to harrassment without violence. Earlier this year he had pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Bishop Philip North in Whatsapp messages that were sent on March 10 and 11, 2025.
He also pleaded guilty to breaking a bail condition - namely contacting the diocese of Blackburn - but the court did not form an opinion of this when sentencing.The suspended sentences will run concurrently.
The church
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Blackburn said today: "We are shocked by the crimes for which Matthew McMurray has been convicted. His conduct constitutes a serious breach of the trust that is placed in our clergy. "This case has caused distress to many people. We are grateful to Lancashire Police for the sensitive and efficient way in which it has been handled throughout. "Pastoral support is being offered to his former parishes at what has been a very difficult time for them."