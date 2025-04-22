Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Church of England in Lancashire has spoken out after one of their vicars stole £6,000 and harrassed the Bishop of Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Matthew McMurray, who was vicar at St James' Church, Lostock Hall and St Paul’s in Farington Moss, before his resignation on March 31, pleaded guilty to a series of offences at Preston Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Thursday.

Crimes

The 46-year-old, whose address was given as The Vicarage, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to stealing money from his employer to the value of just under £6,000 belonging to the Blackburn Diocean Board, between August 23, 2021 and December 19, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to harrassment without violence. Earlier this year he had pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Bishop Philip North in Whatsapp messages that were sent on March 10 and 11, 2025.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking a bail condition - namely contacting the diocese of Blackburn - but the court did not form an opinion of this when sentencing.The suspended sentences will run concurrently.

St Paul's, Farington Moss | google

The church

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Blackburn said today: "We are shocked by the crimes for which Matthew McMurray has been convicted. His conduct constitutes a serious breach of the trust that is placed in our clergy. "This case has caused distress to many people. We are grateful to Lancashire Police for the sensitive and efficient way in which it has been handled throughout. "Pastoral support is being offered to his former parishes at what has been a very difficult time for them."