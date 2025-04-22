Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catholics in Burnley are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.

The pontiff, head of the Roman Catholic Church, died aged 88 just a day after appearing to crowds in the Vatican City for his annual Easter message, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.

Cardinals from across the world will soon travel to Rome to decide on the next Pope from among their number in the secret conclave, which takes place in the Sistine Chapel, part of the Apostolic Palace.

And among those will be a well-known Clarets supporter – Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, the former Archbishop of Durban in South Africa. The prominent clergyman has appeared in the Burnley Express several times over the years, professing his love for the Clarets.

Indeed, in a twist of fate, Cardinal Napier revealed in 2014 that he had mentioned Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League to Pope Francis when he Tweeted: “His response was evidence of similar neutrality. Obviously didn’t want to upset anyone. But secretly I know he will support the little ones!”

Another figure closely associated with the town, the former Bishop of Burnley and now Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Philip North, paid tribute to the late Pope.

The Diocesan Bishop for The Church of England said: “It seems fitting that a man who taught the world about mercy should die in Easter Week.

“Pope Francis was a man who believed passionately in the Gospel and helped countless people to grow in their understanding of the saving work of Jesus Christ.

“He knew what it meant to put the Gospel into practice and was a fearless voice for justice and the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

“Throughout his ministry he made a stand for the value and preciousness of all human life and right until the last hours of his life was speaking up for migrant communities and asylum seekers.

“In the coming weeks the prayers of the Diocese of Blackburn will be with the Roman Catholic Church and our partner dioceses of Salford, Liverpool and Lancaster as prayerful discernment begins to elect a successor.

“May Pope Francis rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first Latin American to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.