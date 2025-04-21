Community unites against hateful vandalism at St James Church on Good Friday to help clean 40 graves
Upset church-goers were greeted to sexually graphic images and expletives at St James Church in Leyland, leaving many distraught at the site of disgusting words on loved ones graves.
Church officials were then forced to hide the graffiti with plants before a wedding on Saturday.
Graffiti claiming "God is a lie" was one of the many messages, alongside frowning faces.
Local councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman said members of the local community gathered to start cleaning the graffiti off the walls and over 40 gravestones from 6am on Saturday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Labour deputy mayor for South Ribble Borough Council added: “The community got together through fumes and tears, they helped restore dignity to every stone they touched.
“The work isn’t finished yet, but it’s well on the way.”
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, also penned a message of support to the vicar and parishioners.
In his letter to the parish, sent to heartbroken Vicar, Rev. Marc Wolverson, the Archbishop said: “For this precious holy ground to be so appallingly desecrated is deeply shocking.
“Easter should be a time of celebration and joy. It saddens me greatly that this Easter your own celebrations may feel a little muted.
“Yet, of course, the story of Easter is the story of God’s triumph over sin and darkness.
“Because God raised Jesus from the dead, we know that no power on earth can undermine his mercy and love. “I hope it is a small comfort to know that, alongside many others, I am holding you and your church in my prayers this Easter.
“I am praying that despite the horrors of Good Friday, your faith in the resurrection might be strengthened and that you will all experience anew the power of the Lord at work in your lives.”
Rev. Marc Wolverson added: “Our whole church community is hugely grateful for the support offered to us by the Archbishop, our Bishops and the people of Leyland.
“We are also grateful to the police for the way they have dealt with this matter.
“My first reaction was heartbreak at the actions of these individuals who perpetrated this crime; I feel very sorry for them. It’s the worst thing I’ve had to deal with as a vicar.
“But, in the days since, the way we have seen the people of Leyland rally round to help has been so uplifting. The wedding we had planned on Saturday was able to go ahead and we have continued with all our services across the Easter weekend … one of the holiest periods in the Christian calendar.”
Lancashire Police have said that while no arrests have been made yet, the vandalism is being treated as a hate crime.
If you know anything at all, please contact the police on 101 quoting log number 0399 of April 18th.
