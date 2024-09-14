Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across the Fylde coast have had plenty to say about Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort’s confirmation it will NOT go back to the former entry arragement, in which visitors could get in free and then buy ride tickets once inside.

The Pleasure Beach has also defended the increased cost of the new 2025 season pass - from this year’s £189 up to £225 - a rise of 19 percent, arguing that it offers value for money.

Some residents and regular visitors to the popular amusement park have backed the rises and the current enry arrangement, arguing that they were needed, but others disagree.

Matthew Sakalas said: “They had to start charging, Stags, Hens, Drunks caused trouble when they could just walk in.

“People would be there till 10pm and no longer paying for things - and staff wages still had to be paid.

“Dipper today for example wages alone £283, you have cleaners, engineers, ambassadors, team nick, ride operators, shop keepers, security, first aid, staff in white tower, and then the electric, gas, water, council tax.

“ I would like Diamond pass to come back. My brother liked this one - it should have came back after lockdown.”

Jan-Magic Owen said: “Ridiculous! They should make it free to walk round again and charge per ride with a multi ticket discount for families like they used to

“It was always packed then and so were the rides.”

Many residents on the Fylde coast say they would prefer Blackpook Pleaure Beach to return to the previous entry arrangements | National World

Jason Fowler said: “They should charge a tenner to get in and you then get it back in ride tickets.“

Gill Thompson said: “I would love to have a walk round but agree to why they have stopped this.”

Lorraine Adelphi said: “Sadly they have to charge to get in otherwise they would have problems with people going mob handed to cause trouble”

Alex Walker said: “We went in last time and left after a few hours just didn't enjoy it .

“Needs a clean up and definitely something new . Charging people six pounds to go in would be better for them, not greedy, and the OAPs could watch their grandchildren.

“Plus they would buy tea and coffee and food and stuff for kids.

“The £225 too much, not good value, will lose a lot of customers and locals are not even supporting it because of the way things are run.”

Heather Reidy said: “I Don't go now since they charged to go in outrageous pricing!”

Carol Russell said: “I stopped going when they started charging to get in,who do they think they are Disneyworld?”

Betty Humphreys said: “They will lose out In tourists ùnless they have a pay and ride, one price.”

Jonathan Cooper said: “They don't care if you use it, they get so many tourist from all over the world that pay the prices every year - it's no loss to them,”