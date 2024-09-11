Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has defended the increased cost of its 2025 pass after criticism that the rise was too steep.

The price of the new pass at the popular amusement park is £225 per person, compared to £189 for the current version - a 19 percent rise.

Among the customers unhappy with the extent of the hike was Karl Rogers, who thought it was a big leap for pass-holders to fork out.

He said: “How can they possibly justify such a price rise when no new rides have been introduced but a number of rides have closed?

“If you compare it to say the gold Merlin pass which costs £239 but gives access to 4 theme parks and then also another 10 attractions, the pleasure beach pass is just not offering value for money.

“Yes, they say you can then access six other parks but they are all in different parts of Europe.”

However, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort said the 2025 pass offered customers value for money.

What the Pleasure Beach says

A spokesman said: “We are an independent family-run business navigating rising costs and inflation, but we work hard to make sure our season passes continue to represent value for money.

“We are open 221 days over 10 months in 2025, longer than in previous years and with more extended openings.

“We’ve added additional benefits, including a free visit to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and a free visit to Adventure Golf, as well as our existing benefits such as discounts on food, shopping, shows and events, speedy passes, and Big Blue Hotel stays.

“We’ve increased our European partner parks from six to seven this year, so Platinum Season Pass holders can now benefit from free entry to seven parks across Europe, equivalent to the value of more than £300.

“Guests can also opt for our Spring, Summer or Autumn season passes, which enable them to pay less and use their free visits at a certain time of year.”

The spokesman added: “In addition, we are now offering season pass renewals for £199 until the end of September, which is only £10 more than last year's season pass.”

The Pleasure Beach says it will not return to the pre-2010 days when customers could access the park without an entrance pass and buy tickets inside the site.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting further details about a new ride that is set to be built at the park.

Details so far suggest it would be an “Intamin Gyro Swing’ but the park has yet to reveal more information.

If floows the closure of the Grand Prix ride earlier this year.