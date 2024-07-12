There were so many times I didn’t think I would make it after Covid left me in a coma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A university student who spent a month fighting for her life in a coma after contracting Covid-19 has graduated with a first class degree.

Daniella Taylor, 29, was placed on a ventilator and was in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe complications from the virus, including sepsis.

She had enrolled at the University of Central Lancashire just three weeks before she became ill and had to pause her studies for a year to recover.

But she's now graduated with a first class occupational therapy degree - even though she says there was 'many times' where she doubted herself.

Daniella said: "There were so many times that I didn’t think I would make it.

"It was such a challenge to complete my course with my mental illness and physical disabilities but I persevered and kept going thanks to the amazing support of my family and friends.

"I was determined to finish and work hard to achieve a good grade.

"The course has kept me going and given me a purpose, despite everything."

Daniella contracted the virus in 2020 and her family were 'told to prepare for the worst' but couldn't visit her due to lockdown restrictions.

After coming out of hospital, she needed carers four times a day and developed post intensive care syndrome, long Covid and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

University of Central Lancashire

She said: "My family were told to prepare for the worst, and it was even more difficult for them as they couldn’t come in to see me because it was during the strict Covid restrictions.

"I missed most of the first semester due to being in hospital.

"I initially returned to university a month after being discharged from hospital, however I had a delayed trauma response.

"I became unwell again and had to make the decision to take a year out of my studies due to my ongoing health difficulties.

"I developed post intensive care syndrome, long Covid and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and needed carers four times a day.

"It was such a very difficult time, I felt hopeless and struggled mentally with PTSD, depression and survivors’ guilt but I knew I wanted to get back on to my course."

Despite her ongoing health conditions, Daniella managed to return to university thanks to the 'amazing support' she got from her tutors.

She also managed to teach herself modules that she missed and completed assessments, while going on placement.

Daniella, of Chorley, said: "With one-to-one tutor support, I taught myself the modules I missed whilst in hospital and completed the assessments I missed.

"Over my course, I managed to do my placements with reasonable adjustments due to my new, ongoing health conditions.

"I had amazing support from my year leader and my tutors.

"They were very understanding of my difficulties and did everything they could to support me and ensure that I could manage."

Daniella was inspired to go to university and retrain as an occupational therapist after receiving treatment from one.

She is now planning to work on her recovery before starting a part-time job within the NHS, with the hope that over the years she can build herself up to working full-time.

Daniella said: "Even before I caught Covid I was having input from an occupational therapist.

"She inspired me to be retrain and give back to others.

"I love the work that they do and it has been my ‘calling’ as I’ve turned my life around and want to help others."