Do you feel safe in Lancashire’s taxis?

Users are being asked to take part in a short, anonymous survey during November to help understand what concerns they have. Their answers will potentially shape future improvements in the industry.

The survey is being conducted by University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Professor Joanne Westwood and Dr Helen Richardson Foster, who were asked to help by Shaz Malik, founder of Chorley Taxi Association (CTA).

Shaz Malik and Professor Joanne Westwood | submit

Professor Westwood, from the University’s Connect Centre for International Research on Interpersonal Violence and Harm, said: “This survey is sense-checking Lancashire’s taxi users. People use taxis for all sorts of reasons and sometimes it’s the only mode of transport available.

“Despite a range of safety features being in place, we’ve heard anecdotally that some people don’t feel safe being in taxis so we want to capture people’s thoughts and discover what makes them feel unsafe. Our aim is to get a clear picture and then see what can be done to help users and the taxi drivers.”

The academics were approached to undertake this research by Shaz Malik, founder of Chorley Taxi Association (CTA), who has raised concerns about fraudulent taxi drivers and Uber drivers crossing borders.

Amy Hodkinson from the CTA, an advocate for women, has highlighted simple measures that can make a big difference. She said: “Like dropping passengers to safe drop-off locations, such as well-lit areas or spots with more foot traffic, ensuring every woman feels safe and respected on her travels. This survey will give us a betterunderstanding how customer feels”.

CTA drivers | submit

Mr Malik said: “Taxi drivers play a vital role in our local communities and are a key cog in our transport link. Our goal is to ensure that traveling by taxi is as safe as possible for both passengers and drivers. This is your opportunity to share your experience, it is multiple questions and it doesn’t take long to complete, the survey is anonymous.

“Cross-border taxi services have complicated matters, raising concerns about customer safety due to the presence of fraudulent taxi drivers exploiting the situation as seen in many cases around the country.”

He claims that one in five private hire vehicles in England, such as Ubers and minicabs, have obtained licences from Wolverhampton City Council and says their policy is “less stringent” than in other parts of the country. In the summer this was echoed by a South Ribble Borough Councillor, but disputed by Wolverhampton City Council.

In the summer, they told the Post: “Public safety is of paramount importance to us. Partnership working with our Licensing colleagues and other agencies shows our commitment to upholding our responsibilities; we expect drivers and vehicles licensed by us to always maintain the highest standards. This is irrespective of the administrative boundary within which they are operating at any particular time.

Mr Malik said of the CTA’s extra checks: “At CTA, we take pride in the fact that these regulations effectively eliminate poor drivers. Drivers who are part of any association shows they support this and it’s another layer of safety we are always looking at improving safety for the customer and for drivers.