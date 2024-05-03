Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley businesses are working together on a new project to support the borough’s homeless - which will see taxi drivers deliver takeaways to the needy.

Helping Hands is the idea of Shaz Malik from the Chorley Taxi Association (CTA), and is a collaboration with Chorley United Reformed Church open kitchens, led by Brenda Lambert, which has been preparing and serving food for the needy every Thursday since 2012.

Shaz met Brenda seven years ago when he first donated food, and recently decided to extend the support, with the backing of CTA directors Rashid Sohail, Mohmed Esa and managers Amy Hodkinson and Abdul Javeed.

As a team they have encouraged several local businesses to join the Helping Hands initiartive, including Texas Steak House in Bolton Road. Owner Saqib Mohammed has offered a 70 per cent discount on food to support CTA Helping Hands. He said: “When Shaz presented the Helping Hands plans, I immediately became interested. Even though times are tough for everyone, it is important that we still make an effort to help and support others. I am happy to be involved with Chorley and contribute to the local community.”

The businesses involved

Owner of Cream Curls dessert parlor in Eaves Lane, Samir Asif and manager Salika Asif, have offered an 80 per cent discount on a range of desserts for Brenda’s kitchen. Salika already helps and supports children with autism by hiring out Cream Curls for small parties. Salika said she was “eager” to participate. She said: “Personally, I find great joy in helping others, and the ability to impact someone else’s life in a meaningful way is truly rewarding.”

William Foran, owner of Foran and Blake hairdessers is offering a 66 per cent discount to the needy referred by Brenda, and at no expense, Martin Downer from Spiral Graphics has supplied the Helping Hand stickers.

How does it work?

Brenda’s team will use their budget to order discounted meals from the shops on board, and they will be delivered at no charge by members of the CTA to the church on a Thursday. The CTA is also covering the percentage cost difference to small local businesses from their membership fees. No referrals are needed for the open kitchen.

Shaz Malik, founder of the CTA said he was keen to be able to offer homeless people the same food he would eat “rather than the cheapest options”.

He said: “We are more than just a ride in our community. It is crucial for individuals to recognize and endorse these establishments and opt for CTA approved taxis for their travel needs, as they are the ones making this vision a reality in Chorley.