A community appeal has been launched to reopen an historic pub in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

The Bayley Arms in Avenue Road, Hurst Green has been closed for around a year, with Green Leisure Limited putting it on the market for £600,000.

It’s close to the world-famous Tolkein Trail, Stoneyhurst College, and even Hollywood star Tom Selleck is rumoured to have had a drink there during filming for 1990’s Three Men and a Little Lady.

The two-storey detached stone building offers an open-plan bar trading area, as well as eight letting bedrooms and a two-bed private flat. There is also an enclosed yard, beer garden to the right hand side, and a car park to the right hand side with space for up to 15 vehicles.

Determined that the pub won’t be turned into accomodation, a group of villagers have set about raising funds to buy the freehold from the brewery, and are now seeking investments of time and money.

A public meeting will be held at 7pm on Monday, March 10 at the village Memorial Hall to move things along.

Villager Barry Wood, who has a lifetime of experience in the catering industry, said: “Unfortunately over the past few years, there’s been a succession of landlords not able to make it work. But there is a lot of potential there. It’s a beautiful building in a prime location, and there’s lots of people with a wealth of knowledge in the village willing to volunteer their time and expertise.

“We want to breathe new life into the pub and we’re confident it can be done. It needs people behind the bar who can give a warm welcome and local knowledge.”

Last year, the pub was made an Asset of Community Value, which means that the community are allowed to make the first offer on the building within six months. They’ve now got to raise in the region of £600,000 before May 22.

Appeals are being made to local businesses, the alumni of Stonyhurst College and to individuals who have the option of buying shares, or simply donating.

As well as running the pub as a thriving food and drinks business, the community also want to restore the village shop and village library within the pub building.

To find out more, email: [email protected]