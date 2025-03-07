Whalley-made LANX shoes has been announced as the ‘Official Footwear Partner’ of Harlequins FC.

The company will be outfitting both the men’s and women’s teams alongside technical staff as part of a multi-season deal with the club.

LANX Founder, Marco Vaghetti said: “I am delighted to announce the long term partnership between LANX and Harlequins Rugby Football Club and further strengthen our ties with rugby union.

“I am personally a keen rugby supporter and grew up watching some of the entertaining Harlequins teams which included the likes of; Will Greenwood, Ugo Monye and Nick Evans. We are thrilled that LANX footwear will now be worn by some of the nations best current club and international players in both the men’s and women’s game.

“Harlequins motto and value of ‘Nunquam Dormio’ perfectly aligns with LANX, we never sleep either. To now play a part in the clubs 150+ year history is a real honour and privilege for all the LANX team”.

Harlequins CEO, Laurie Dalrymple added: “We are pleased to welcome LANX into our family of partners as Official Footwear Partner for the players and staff across our Men’s and Women’s programmes. Their bespoke and stylish footwear will ensure comfort and quality for our players and staff on matchday and in everyday life. We look forward to enhancing our relationship with LANX throughout the long-term partnership.”

About LANX

Founded by Marco Vaghetti, who attended Stonyhurst College, LANX is a high quality British shoe manufacturer who say they combine business wear and casual wear ‘for the boardroom to the bar’. Marco’s designs are named after places in the local area or influential people which have been meaningful to his upbringing and education at Stonyhurst.