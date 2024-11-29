The only pub left in this Lancashire village is up for sale - would you take it on?

The last remaining pub in a Lancashire village has been put on the market.

The Railway in Station Road, Huncoat, is available for £200,000 via agent Whitegates.

The detached, stone-built property dates back to 1874, and - as the name suggests - is positioned next to the Railway Station.

The agent calls it a “substantial building extending to over 3,000 sq ft with further development potential”. As it stands, the pub is in the heart of the community, offering a range of food and drink and events such as Christmas fairs and psychic nights.

The building is arranged over three-storeys, with “scope for living accommodation on the first floor”, has a pool room and two seating areas, as well as a cellar, a beer garden and an on-site car park for up to six vehicles.

History

The pub was originally known as the Highbrake Hotel, built for Bentley's Milnshaw Brewery. In 1893, it took the name the Railway Hotel.