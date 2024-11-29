A landmark pub in Morecambe town centre has reopened following a six-figure refurb, creating two new jobs.

The Chieftain Hotel in Pedder Street, is perhaps best known for its iconic chieftain figure that sits atop of the entrance, welcoming guests into the establishment since the 1830s.

The pub closed its doors earlier this month for the transformation, with extensive work taking place behind the scenes. The decorative work has led to an increase in capacity by 14, allowing for a spacious feel for guests while the previous fixed seating has been replaced with tables and chairs, creating a more flexible seating arrangement.

The pub positions itself as Morecambe’s go-to destination for pub sports, and now has a new, dedicated sports area featuring three large HD TVs, alongside a new pool table and dartboard. The pub is also equipped with Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Externally, the outdoor drinking space has received a refresh with a new lick of paint and festoon lighting throughout. There’s also a new blue signage scheme.

Reopening event

The reopening kicks off in style tonight with two live musical performances from local talent taking place from 4pm-6pm and 8pm-10pm as well as a DJ spinning tracks late into the night. Over the weekend, the pub invites the Morecambe community to come down on the Saturday and help the Chieftain Hotel raise as much money as possible for local charity, the Bay Veteran’s Association.

The pub will be organising a raffle with exciting prizes, a chase the joker event and a number of brave locals will be braving the shave in the name of raising money to support veterans in Morecambe.

Tzarina Clarke Devine, Operator of the Chieftain Hotel, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests back to our new-look pub with our reopening weekend events set to bring the community together for an unforgettable few days. “The Bay Veteran’s charity is a charity that means a lot to us all in Morecambe, so we are thrilled to see so much interest and passion in raising as much money as possible for the charity this Saturday. We know the work completed has not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.”